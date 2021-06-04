Julius Bar Challengers Chess Tour | Praggnanandhaa eyes another title

R. Praggnanandhaa will eye a second title on the Julius Bar Challengers Chess Tour when the Gelfand Challenge online event begins on June 10.

The field has 10 players each from two teams — Team Polgar and Team Kramnik — and follows a round-robin format.

These youngsters are trained and mentored by the highest rated lady player in chess history Judit Polgar and former World champion Vladimir Kramnik.

If Nihal Sarin and D. Gukesh are part of Team Polgar, Praggnanandhaa and Leon Mendonca represent Team Kramnik.

Winning the Polgar leg earned Praggnanandhaa a place in the Meltwaters Champions Chess Tour.

After the first leg, held in April, Team Polgar aggregated 96.5 points to Team Kramnik’s 88.0.

The team ahead after four events will travel to Dubai to witness the Magnus Carlsen-Ian Nepomniachtchi World chess title-match in November.