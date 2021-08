JSW Group announces cash rewards for Tokyo medallists

MUMBAI

13 August 2021 05:54 IST

The JSW Group on Thursday announced cash awards for India’s Tokyo Olympic medallists and their support staff.

Neeraj Chopra, who won the javelin gold, will be awarded ₹1 crore with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha getting ₹10 lakh each.

Silver medallists Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Ravi Dahiya (wrestling) will get ₹20 lakh each while their coaches Vijay Sharma and Satpal Singh will receive ₹5 lakh each.

Advertising

Advertising

Bronze medallists — wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P.V. Sindhu — will get ₹15 lakh each.

Bajrang’s coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physiotherapist Manish Chetri, Sindhu’s coach Park Tae-Sang and Lovlina’s coaches Raffaele Bergamasco and Sandhya Gurung will each be awarded ₹5 lakh each.

The members of the men’s hockey team will get ₹2 lakh each along with head coach Graham Reid, head physio and assistant coach. A grant of ₹1 lakh each will also be awarded to four other coaching staff.

Byju’s gesture

Earlier, edutech major Byju’s had announced ₹2 crore for Neeraj Chopra and ₹1 crore each for the other individual medallists.