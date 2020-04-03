Joshna moves to 11th spot

Joshna Chinappa moved to slot 11 from 12 in the women’s category as per the latest PSA world squash rankings released on Thursday. In the men’s section, Saurav Ghosal remained on 13.
Also read: Exposure to PSA circuit necessary, says Joshna
Vikram Malhotra jumped three places to 47, while Mahesh Mangaonkar moved into the top 50. He is ranked 49, a jump of two places from 51. Closing in on him was Ramit Tandon at the 53rd spot.
