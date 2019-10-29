Joshna enters third round of World squash championship

India’s Joshna Chinappa moved into the third round of the CIB PSA Women’s World squash championship with a comfortable win over Hong Kong’s Ho Tze-Lok here.

Joshna, ranked World No. 12, is set to play second seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt in the round of 16.

The 12th-seeded Indian had to be on the court for just 12 minutes before her second round opponent Tze-Lok conceded the tie because of injury. Joshna was leading 11-5, 11-4 at that time.

In the men’s Egyptian Open being held simultaneously, Saurav Ghosal, who made it to the third round beating Tsz Fung Yip 11-9, 11-5, 11-4, fell to Egyptian Fares Dessouky in straight games. The unseeded Dessouky won 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.