Joshi gains from Harsha’s blunder

Grandmasters and International Masters had a mixed day with some of them being stretched more than expected by far lesser-rated first-round rivals. Overall, a few surprises were thrown in as the Delhi International Open Grandmasters chess tournament got off on a chilly afternoon here on Thursday.

After Iran’s Pouya Idani missed his flight from Tehran and brought down the number of Grandmasters to 37, not all of these could win as expected. The decision to adopt ‘accelerated pairings’ to the first three rounds also meant higher-ranked players faced higher rated players than what they would have played under normal pairings.

Poor decision

GM Harsha Bharathakoti was the only GM to lose. Local veteran G.B. Joshi benefited from Harsha’s poorly-calculated knight-sacrifice on the 30th move. Soon, Harsha realised he could not get sufficient compensation and resigned three moves later.

S. Dhananjay, rated 2144, held seventh-seeded Uzbek GM Nodirbek Yakubboev, rated 2597, in 48 moves. In fact, it was Dhananjay who pressed for victory after advancing a protected-pawn to the sixth rank but Yakubboev defended accurately.

Peace offering

Chilean GM Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder (2487) sensed that his rival Aashna Makhija (2068) was unwell and chose to offer a draw in a dominating position after 45 moves.

Former Commonwealth champion P. Karthikeyan was another GM who could only get a draw, after facing Sidhant Gaikwad.

Atul Dahale (2025) stunned Tajikstan’s IM Muhammad Husenkhojaev, rated 2420.

Leading first-round results (Indians unless stated): Anish Gandhi lost to Farrukh Amonatov (Tjk), Pavel Ponkratov (Rus) bt Manish Kumar; Vinayak Kulkarni lost to M. Karthikeyan; Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Per) bt Harshal Shahi; Karthik Thirsh lost to Abhijeet Gupta; Levan Pantsulaia (Geo) bt Soham Datar; Kiran Manisha Mohanty lost to Aleksey Goganov (Rus); Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder (Chi) drew with Aashna Makhija; Nguyen Van Huy (Vie) drew with Vedant Pimpalkhare; Atul Dahale bt Muhammad Khusenkhojaev (Tjk); P. Karthikeyan drew with Siddhant Gaikwad; Sammed Shete drew with Akila Kavinda (Sri); Mohed Ameir (Egy) drew with Bhagyashree Patil; Ketan Khaire bt Akash Thakur; Niladri Bhattacharya drew with N. Sudhakar Babu.