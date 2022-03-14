Joshi, Bhagat shine as India bag 21 medals at Spanish Para Badminton International

Indian team bagged as many as at the Spanish Para Badminton International in Cartagena, Spain. Photo: Twitter/@BAI_Media

Manshi Joshi and Nithya Sre claimed a gold each, while Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat secured two silver and a bronze as India bagged as many as 21 medals at the Spanish Para Badminton International in Cartagena, Spain.

World no. 1 Joshi (SL3) and Sre (SH6) were among the six gold medallists, while India also secured seven silvers and eight bronze medals in the level I tournament, which concluded on Sunday.

Raja/Krishna (men’s doubles SH6), Raj/Parul (mixed doubles SL3-SU5), Chirag/Raj (men’s doubles SU5) and Nitesh/Tarun (men’s doubles SL3-SL4) also bagged the yellow metal.

World no 1 Bhagat (SL3) secured two silver and a bronze, while world no 2 Sukant Kadam (SL 4) ended up with a bronze medal at the event.

Tarun Dhillon (men’s singles SL4), Krishna Nagar (men’s singles SH6), Mandeep Kaur (women’s singles SL3), Manasi/Ruthick (mixed doubles SL3-SU5), Hardik/Ruthik (men’s doubles SU5) and Manoj/Bhagat (men’s doubles SL3-SL4) also won silver medals.

The bronze medal winners were Nitesh Kumar (men’s singles SL3), Manoj (men’s singles SL3), Nilesh Gaikwad (men’s singles SL4), Parul Parmar (women’s singles SL3), Bhagat/Kohli (mixed doubles SL3-SU5), Arwaz/Deep (men’s doubles SL3-SL4), and Prem Ale/Abu Hubaida (men’s doubles WH1-WH2).

“It was a tough week and I couldn’t execute what I had planned for. I have identified my mistakes and will start working on them immediately. I am going to head straight back in to training and focus on my upcoming tournaments,” Bhagat said.

Kadam lost to world no 1 Lucas Mazur from France 21-19 19-21 12-21 in the semifinal to settle for a bronze.

Mazur went ahead to secure gold medal defeating India’s Tarun 21-7 21-9 in the summit clash.

“I had a decent run in the tournament and pushed Mazur to his limits, but came short. I am sure I will work on the mistakes from this game and be ready for the next tournament,” Kadam said.

India had claimed 34 medals, including 11 gold, seven silver and 16 bronze, from the Spanish Para badminton International II event recently.