NBA | Jokic sizzles, Nuggets draw level with Trail Blazers

Dominant: Nikola Jokic was all over the court in Denver’s win over Portland.

DENVER

25 May 2021 22:24 IST

Bucks overrun Heat for a 2-0 lead

Denver Nuggets ace Nikola Jokic served up a 38-point display as the third seed overpowered Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 to level its NBA first round playoff series 1-1, while Milwaukee Bucks produced an exhibition of three-point shooting to crush Miami Heat 132-98 and take a 2-0 lead.

Jokic made 15 of 20 from the field with eight rebounds and five assists as Denver battled back to after being jolted by the Blazers in Saturday’s opener.

Antetokounmpo shines

In Milwaukee, Bryn Forbes erupted for five threes in the first half and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points to give the Bucks a resounding win over last year’s Finals runner-up.

The results:

Bucks 132 bt Heat 98. Bucks lead 2-0.

Nuggets 128 bt Trail Blazers 109. Series tied 1-1.