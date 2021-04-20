NBA | Jokic helps Nuggets edge Grizzlies

DENVER

20 April 2021 21:44 IST

Stephen Curry drains 10 3-pointers in Warriors’ win over 76ers

Nikola Jokic had 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 points and the host Denver Nuggets rallied to beat Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 in double overtime on Monday.

The results:

Detroit 109 bt Cleveland 105; Chicago 102 bt Boston 96; Golden State 107 bt Philadelphia 96; Washington 119 bt Oklahoma City 107; Miami 113 bt Houston 91; San Antonio 109 bt Indiana 94; Phoenix 128 bt Milwaukee 127 (OT); Denver 139 bt Memphis 137 (OT); Utah 111 bt LA Lakers 97.

Advertising

Advertising