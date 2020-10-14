Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES

14 October 2020 22:21 IST

Dustin Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said Tuesday, forcing the World No.1 golfer’s withdrawal from the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

Johnson underwent a test after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus ahead of Thursday’s opening round at Shadow Creek, the tour said in a statement.

The 36-year-old, whose last outing came at last month's US Open, is now undergoing self-isolation, the tour added.

