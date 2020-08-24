US PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson is new No. 1

Dustin Johnson with the Northern Trust trophy.

NEW YORK

24 August 2020 23:10 IST

Runs away with Northern Trust title by 11 strokes

Dustin Johnson seized the World No. 1 ranking in emphatic style on Sunday, firing an eight-under final-round 63 to win the US PGA Northern Trust by 11 strokes. Johnson finished with a 30-under 254 at TPC Boston, with Harris English a distant second on 265 after a closing 69.

The scores: 254: Dustin Johnson 67, 60, 64, 63; 265: Harris English 64, 66, 66, 69; 266: Daniel Berger 66, 66, 67, 67; 267: Kevin Kisner 65, 66, 70, 66, Scottie Scheffler 70, 59, 67, 71; 268: Jon Rahm (Esp) 69, 67, 67, 65, Webb Simpson 70, 64, 68, 66.

