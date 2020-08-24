Other Sports

US PGA Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson is new No. 1

Dustin Johnson with the Northern Trust trophy.

Dustin Johnson with the Northern Trust trophy.  

Dustin Johnson seized the World No. 1 ranking in emphatic style on Sunday, firing an eight-under final-round 63 to win the US PGA Northern Trust by 11 strokes. Johnson finished with a 30-under 254 at TPC Boston, with Harris English a distant second on 265 after a closing 69.

The scores: 254: Dustin Johnson 67, 60, 64, 63; 265: Harris English 64, 66, 66, 69; 266: Daniel Berger 66, 66, 67, 67; 267: Kevin Kisner 65, 66, 70, 66, Scottie Scheffler 70, 59, 67, 71; 268: Jon Rahm (Esp) 69, 67, 67, 65, Webb Simpson 70, 64, 68, 66.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 11:30:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/johnson-is-new-no-1/article32432611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story