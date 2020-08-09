Johnson gets his nose ahead

Koepka within striking distance; Woods sees his chances fading

Dustin Johnson shot a on 65 Saturday to put himself on course for another mouth-watering final-round showdown at a PGA Championship with two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Johnson and Koepka are no strangers at the PGA Championship as Johnson nearly chased down Koepka in the final round last year at New York's Bethpage Black before losing by two shots.

One-shot lead

Johnson's five-under 65 on Saturday got him to nine under for the tournament and a one-shot lead over fellow Americans Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ.

History-chasing American Koepka is tied for fourth with two others, just two strokes behind the long-hitting Johnson.

Johnson's 65 was his eighth straight round in the 60s at a PGA Championship. His eight birdies are the most he has made in any round of a Major, bettering the seven he made at the 2017 PGA Championship and the 2014 British Open.

But his results have been mixed in 2020 as he missed the cut at the Memorial, withdrew from the 3M Open with a bad back after an opening 78 and finished 12th at the WGC event in Memphis.

Johnson said the key to winning his second career Major was to stay focused and not worry about the leaderboard.

Third-round leader Li Haotong of China shot a 73 and, like Koepka, struggled on the par-4 13th, making a double bogey. But Li, trying to become the first player from China to win a Major, never recovered from that and made two more bogeys and finished on 205.

Tiger in the woods

Tiger Woods saw his chances all but extinguished as he struggled on the greens for the second straight day and shot a 72.

The 15-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion is tied for 59th at 212, 11 behind Johnson.

The scores: 201: Dustin Johnson (USA) 69, 67, 65; 202: Scottie Scheffler (USA) 66, 71, 65, Cameron Champ (USA) 71, 64, 67; 203: Brooks Koepka (USA) 66, 68, 69, Collin Morikawa (USA) 69, 69, 65, Paul Casey (Eng) 68, 67, 68; 204: Justin Rose (Eng) 66, 68, 70, Tommy Fleetwood (Eg) 70, 64, 70, Daniel Berger (USA) 67, 67, 70, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 68, 70, 66, Tony Finau (USA) 67, 70, 67, Jason Day (Aus) 65, 69, 70.