Jitu Rai erases Amanpreet’s record

Jitu Rai took the gold medal in the men’s 50m free pistol of the 61st National shooting championships at the shooting range here on Friday.

The Army shooter, who totalled 559 to enjoy a clear six-point lead over Amanpreet Singh (ONGC) in qualification, was in full control during the final.

Jitu finished with a score of 233.0 points, which erased the existing National record of 226.9, set by Amanpreet earlier this year.

Omkar Singh (Indian Navy) took the silver with a total of 222.4, while Jai Singh (Army) bagged the bronze with 198.4.

In the team event, Army Marksmanship Unit bagged the gold with 1658.0, ahead of Indian Air Force (1626) and Punjab (1624).

In the junior section, Arjun Singh Cheema (Punjab) emerged the winner with 226.5 points, ahead of teammate Surinder Singh (221.9).

Anmol Jain (Haryana), who had led the competition after the initial five shots (first round), took the bronze with 205.1 points.

Punjab also took the team gold in the same section with 1590 points, quelling the challenge of Haryana (1583) and Delhi (1575).