Shooting: Jitu, Heena clinch mixed gold

Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai won their second successive gold in the mixed air pistol competition in the shooting World Cup here on Monday.

Guided by coach Ronak Pandit, husband of Heena, the Indian pair sailed through from the qualification stage to the semifinals to eventually win the gold medal with a touch of assurance.

The best teams from the semifinals clash in the final, while the second placed teams from the two semifinals fight for the bronze.

Heena (242) and Jitu (243) had topped the qualification stage with 485 points, ahead of Serbia (482), Ukraine (482), China (482), Germany (481), Iran (480), France (480) and Russia (479).

India, with Heena (121.1) and Jitu (119.6) had topped the semifinals with a total of 240.7 ahead of France (236.5), Ukraine (194.4) and Germany (153.8).

In the other semifinal, Russia topped with 239.4 ahead of Iran (233.9), China (194.3) and Serbia (154.2).

Ceine Goberville and Florian Fouquet of France beat Golnoush Sebghatolllahi and Vahid Golkhandan of Iran 7-6 for the bronze medal.