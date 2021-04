KOLKATA

18 April 2021 21:26 IST

Jhilli Dalabehera emerged champion in a depleted women's 45kg field at the Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Sunday.

Jhilli, a former World junior bronze medallist, totalled 157kg (snatch 69kg, clean and jerk 88kg) to take the gold medal.

Mary Flor Diaz (60kg, 75kg, 135kg) of the Philippines took the silver.

