Other SportsBHUBANESWAR 24 November 2021 22:37 IST
Comments
Jhili to replace Mirabai
Updated: 24 November 2021 22:37 IST
Jhili Dalabehera will represent India in the women’s 49kg category, in place of Mirabai Chanu who has pulled out, in the upcoming World weightlifting championship in Tashkent next month.
The squad:
Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh and Amarjit Guru (both 81kg), Vikas Thakur and Jagdish Vishwakarma (both 96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).
Women: Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindrarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi (both 71kg), Poonam Yadav and R. Arockiya Alish (both 76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg) and Purnima Pandey (+87kg).
More In Other Sports
Read more...