Jhili to replace Mirabai

Jhili Dalabehera will represent India in the women’s 49kg category, in place of Mirabai Chanu who has pulled out, in the upcoming World weightlifting championship in Tashkent next month.

The squad:

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh and Amarjit Guru (both 81kg), Vikas Thakur and Jagdish Vishwakarma (both 96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Women: Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindrarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi (both 71kg), Poonam Yadav and R. Arockiya Alish (both 76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg) and Purnima Pandey (+87kg).