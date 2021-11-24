Other Sports

Jhili to replace Mirabai

Jhili Dalabehera will represent India in the women’s 49kg category, in place of Mirabai Chanu who has pulled out, in the upcoming World weightlifting championship in Tashkent next month.

The squad:

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh and Amarjit Guru (both 81kg), Vikas Thakur and Jagdish Vishwakarma (both 96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Women: Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindrarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi (both 71kg), Poonam Yadav and R. Arockiya Alish (both 76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg) and Purnima Pandey (+87kg).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 10:39:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/jhili-to-replace-mirabai/article37671156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY