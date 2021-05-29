Jayson Tatum runs riot in Boston Celtics’ win

Hawks and Mavericks also take the lead in their series

Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night.

For the Nets, which lead the series 2-1, James Harden totalled 41 points and Kevin Durant added 39.

Trae Young collected 21 points to lift host Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 win over New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a big early deficit to defeat Dallas Mavericks 118-108 in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Mavericks lead 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Sunday.

The results: Celtics 125 bt Nets 119. Nets lead 2-1; Hawks 105 bt Knicks 94. Hawks lead 2-1; Clippers 118 bt Mavericks 108. Mavericks lead 2-1.