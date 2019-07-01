Jayachandra holds top seed Aronyak

Tamil Nadu’s 12th-seeded Jayachandra Srinivas forced West Bengal’s top-seeded Aronyak Ghosh to a draw in the third round of the 30th National under-17 open chess championship here on Monday.

Minor upset

There was a minor upset with Tamil Nadu’s M. Mohammed Anees, seeded 20th, defeating seventh-seeded State-mate Ayushh Ravikumar. The top-board game in the girls’ section between Delhi’s second-seeded Shanya Mishra and Tamil Nadu’s B. Kiruthika, the No. 15, also ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Sneha Bharathakoti (26) and Tamil Nadu’s S. Srimozhi (19) created a ripple with wins over higher-ranked Diya Chowdhury (5) and Nitya Laheri (6).

The results (third round): Open: Jayachandra Srinivas Vellanki (TN, 2.5) drew with Aronyak Ghosh (WB, 2.5); Neelash Saha (WB, 3) bt Arjun Gupta (Del, 2); J.J. Nawin (TN, 2.5) drew with Vatsal Singhania (Jha, 2.5); Utsab Chatterjee (WB, 3) bt M. Shyam Kumar (TN, 2); R. Sibi Visal (TN, 3) bt Hari R. Chandran (Ker, 2); M. Mohamed Anees (TN, 3) bt Ayushh Ravikumar (TN, 2); Rakshith Srinivasan (Kar, 2) lost to Avishkar Wankhede (Mah, 3).

Girls: Shanya Mishra (Del, 2.5) drew with B. Kiruthika (TN, 2.5); Garima Gaurav (Bih, 2) lost to L. Jyothsna (TN, 3); Sneha Bharathakoti (Tel, 3) bt Diya Chowdhury (WB, 2); Nitya Laheri (Guj, 2) lost to S. Srimozhi (TN, 3); Saina Salonika (Odi, 2.5) bt S. Swara Lakshmi Nair (Kar, 2).