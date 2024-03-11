ADVERTISEMENT

Javelin ace Chopra backs government's talent-identification programme

March 11, 2024 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Sports Ministry has launched 'Kirti', a grassroots-level talent-identification programme aimed at school-going children

PTI

Neeraj Chopra speaks during a press meet. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has backed the government's nationwide sports development initiative 'Kirti', saying it has the potential to bring about big changes in the country's educational ecosystem.

The Sports Ministry has launched 'Kirti', a grassroots-level talent-identification programme aimed at school-going children.

The programme will identify and nurture talent and bridge the gaps in sports across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chopra, the Olympic and world champion javelin thrower said that a strong base for school-going children will pave the way for a perfect future.

"We need to tell children in the age group of 13-14 that they need to give attention to both sports and education. And if the schools can also support and balance things for them, it would be great," said Chopra in a video posted by SAI Media.

"School can plan their regimen properly, how they will select children (for sports) and how they will manage their academics and sports," said Chopra, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist.

"I think that this (education system) should change so that both sports and academics can be balanced. If that happens then it will bring about great changes in our country," said Chopra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US