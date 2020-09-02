Jaspal Rana felicitated by Rotary

Shooting legend Jaspal Rana was felicitated by the Rotary Club of Madras East and Saraswathi Vidyalaya for his contribution as a coach. The award was given away ‘virtually’ by former National coach Sunny Thomas.
The 44-year-old, currently the coach of the National junior pistol team, was recently conferred with the Dronacharya Award.
Rana played a key role in grooming shooters like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.
When asked how the pandemic has affected training and when the camps will resume,
Asked when the camps will resume, Rana said, “All the shooters have been training at their homes, shooting in matches with the same machines that will be used at Tokyo.”
“The only problem is that they have not been competing with international shooters. We plan to resume training as soon as possible with the necessary precautions.”
