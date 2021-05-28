Other Sports

Japan extends COVID state of emergency

A scene in Tokyo .  

Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days. Cases remain high and medical systems in Osaka, the hardest-hit area in western Japan, are still overburdened, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in announcing the decision.

Olympic organisers must decide at about that time whether to allow any fans at all, after overseas spectators were banned months ago.

A plan to prioritise vaccinations for Japanese athletes is expected to begin around then, according to media reports.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 10:23:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/japan-extends-covid-state-of-emergency/article34670714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY