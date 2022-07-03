Other Sports

Jamuna enters 54kg final 

World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro gave a clinical performance to beat home boxer Anel Sakysh and enter the women’s 54kg final at Elorda Cup boxing tournament in , on Sunday.

Jamuna won her semifinal bout with a 5-0 verdict.

In the final, Jamuna will meet Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova, who beat World youth champion Sakshi Choudhary 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Sonia Lather (57kg), another World championships medallist, also lost in the last-four stage.

Important results (Indians unless specified):

Semifinals: Men: 48kg: Kuldeep Kumar lost to Asilbek Jalilov (Uzb) 5-0; 57kg: Sachin Siwach lost to Serik Temirzhanov (Kaz) 5-0; 92kg: Jugnoo lost to Aibek Oralbey (Kaz) 5-0.

Women: 54kg: Jamuna Boro bt Anel Sakysh (Kaz) 5-0, Sakshi Choudhary lost to Nigina Uktamova (Uzb) 5-0; 57kg: Sonia Lather lost to Sitora Turdibekova (Uzb) 3-2.

On Saturday: 48kg: Gitika bt Marjona Savrieva (Uzb) 4-1; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Valeria Axenova (Kaz) RSC-R2.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2022 8:04:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/jamuna-enters-54kg-final/article65595866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY