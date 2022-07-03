Jamuna enters 54kg final 

World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro gave a clinical performance to beat home boxer Anel Sakysh and enter the women’s 54kg final at Elorda Cup boxing tournament in , on Sunday.

Jamuna won her semifinal bout with a 5-0 verdict.

In the final, Jamuna will meet Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova, who beat World youth champion Sakshi Choudhary 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Sonia Lather (57kg), another World championships medallist, also lost in the last-four stage.

Important results (Indians unless specified):

Semifinals: Men: 48kg: Kuldeep Kumar lost to Asilbek Jalilov (Uzb) 5-0; 57kg: Sachin Siwach lost to Serik Temirzhanov (Kaz) 5-0; 92kg: Jugnoo lost to Aibek Oralbey (Kaz) 5-0.

Women: 54kg: Jamuna Boro bt Anel Sakysh (Kaz) 5-0, Sakshi Choudhary lost to Nigina Uktamova (Uzb) 5-0; 57kg: Sonia Lather lost to Sitora Turdibekova (Uzb) 3-2.

On Saturday: 48kg: Gitika bt Marjona Savrieva (Uzb) 4-1; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Valeria Axenova (Kaz) RSC-R2.