Jammu Tawi Golf Course set to host prestigious PGTI in October

September 03, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Jammu

The scenic Jammu Tawi Golf Course is all set to host the prestigious Professional Golf Tournament in India (PGTI) next month, Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai said on September 3.

About 126 professional international golfers from different parts of India and abroad are visiting Jammu City for the five-day Golf tournament, teeing off from October 4, he said.

Joint Director of Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Mehta said that Jammu Tourism has also planned a ‘Dogri Food Festival’ for the golfers and the participants.

She said the golfers shall be taken to heritage sites like the Suchetgarh retreat ceremony showcasing the border tourism potential of the area, the musical fountain at Bahu Fort along with Jammu ropeway station across Bahu-Mohmaya-Peer Kho and different pilgrimage sites like Raghunath Ji temple, Jhiri temple and Tirupati temple.