James’ last-gasp trey takes Lakers through

Warriors, which had been leading, will play Grizzlies for a place in the playoffs

LeBron James overcame blurred vision on Wednesday to score a 34-foot trey (three-pointer) with under a minute left as Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a first half deficit to beat Golden State Warriors 103-100 and reach the NBA’s West playoffs.

James, who said he could only see out of one eye, hit the game winner for the defending champion in dramatic fashion as it came over top of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who poured in a game-high 37 points, with the shot clock expiring.

“After Draymond fingered me in the eye I was literally seeing three rims. I just shot for the middle one,” said James, who had a triple double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Warriors will get another chance to get into the main playoff draw, but must beat Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The Grizzlies earned the right to face the Warriors next by beating the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs 100-96.