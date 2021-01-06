NBA | James-Davis combine to the fore

On a high: Kyrie Irving, who notched up 29 points, shoots for Brooklyn Nets against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES

06 January 2021 22:34 IST

The duo sizzles in Lakers’ fourth straight road win

LeBron James and Anthony Davis picked up the pace when the Los Angeles Lakers needed them most, coming up big in the waning minutes of a 94-92 NBA victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Tuesday.

James and Davis scored 26 points each as the reigning champion escaped with a victory that kept it unbeaten in four road games this season and improved the record to 6-2 overall.

James, who added 11 rebounds and seven assists, scored 21 of his points in the second half to make sure Los Angeles came out on the right side of the ledger on a night when both teams struggled shooting.

The Lakers trailed 79-77 with 5:18 remaining. Davis drained a three-pointer to put Los Angeles ahead, as he and James took over.

A steal by Davis led to a James jumper, and a block by Davis kept the momentum rolling as they combined for 15 straight Lakers points.

In Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving carried the load for the Nets in the absence of Kevin Durant, scoring 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting in a 130-96 romp over the Utah Jazz.

His performance, which also included six rebounds, five assists and three steals, was just what the Nets needed with Spencer Dinwiddie sidelined by a knee ligament injury and Durant ruled out.

The results: Portland 108 lost to Chicago 111, Brooklyn 130 bt Utah 96; LA Clippers 113 lost to San Antonio 116, Denver 123 bt Minnesota 116, Memphis 92 lost to LA Lakers 94.