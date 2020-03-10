Other Sports

James-Davis combine to beat Clippers

LeBron James scored 28 points and dished out nine assists Anthony Davis finished with a team-high 30 points

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 58 points as Los Angeles Lakers beat Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season with a 112-104 NBA victory on Sunday.

James scored 28 points and dished out nine assists while Davis finished with a team-high 30 points in the showdown between the two best teams in the Western Conference.

The results: Nets 110 bt Bulls 107; Pelicans 120 bt Timberwolves 107; Lakers 112 bt Clippers 103; Thunder 105 bt Celtics 104; Suns 140 bt Bucks 131; Heat 100 bt Wizards 89; Pacers 112 bt Mavericks 109; Magic 126 bt Rockets 106; Cavaliers 132 bt Spurs 129 (OT); Knicks 96 bt Pistons 84; Raptors 118 bt Kings 113. Agencies

