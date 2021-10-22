Jaismine, Pwilao coast

Pwilao Basumatary.

HISAR

22 October 2021 21:40 IST

Easy wins for Pooja Rani, Nupur and Arundhati

Asian championships bronze medallist Jaismine and defending champion Pwilao Basumatary recorded convincing victories in the 60kg weight class to advance to the second round of the National women’s boxing championships at the St. Joseph’s International School here on Friday.

The promising Jaismine defeated Chhattisgarh’s Rajbala 5-0. The seasoned Pwilao showcased her trademark power-packed punches to beat Karnataka’s Theertha Lakshmi as the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

Among other well-known boxers, Olympian Pooja Rani and Nupur in 81kg and World youth champion Arundhati Choudhary in 70kg also reached the second round comfortably.

Important results (preliminary rounds): 60kg: Jaismine (Har) bt Rajbala (Cht) 5-0, Pwilao Basumatary (Asm) bt Teertha Lakshmi (Kar) RSC-R2, Meena Rani (RSPB) bt Lucky Rana (Utk) 5-0, Pravish Konthoujam (Man) bt Parul Adhikari (Del) 5-0, Manasa Mattaparthi (TS) bt Runchi Dare (Aru) 5-0.

63kg: Chaoba Devi Hemam (AIP) bt J. Revathi (AP) 5-0, Manju Bamboria (MP) bt Harpreet Kaur (Pun) 5-0, Yana Techi (Aru) bt Stanzin Deachen (Lad) 5-0, Neema (Chd) bt Neha Kasnyal (Utk) 4-1.

66kg: Niharika Gonella (TS) bt Dolly Singh (Bih) 5-0, Shruti Yadav (MP) bt Anju (Chd) 5-0, Anjali Tushir (Del) bt Lalita (Raj) 5-0.

70kg: Aarti Rawal (Del) bt Greeta Saji (Ker) 5-0, Arundhati Choudhary (Raj) bt Kiran (Har) RSC-R3.

75kg: Gitimoni Gogoi (Asm) bt Pravallika Gundapu (AP) 5-0, Diksha Rajpoot (Pun) bt Sheela Goswami (UP) 5-0.

81kg: Nupur (RSPB) bt Amita (Del) 5-0, Shaily Singh (UP) bt Vidhi Giri (Raj) 5-0, Pooja Rani (Har) bt Pinki (AIP) 5-0, Sakshi Gaidhani (Mah) bt Ruchita Rajput (Guj) 4-0.