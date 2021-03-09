Jadhav and Deepika are best at the trials

PUNE

Top three men and leading woman eligible to compete in the Olympics

Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari emerged as the best recurve archers in the selection trials at the Army Sports Institute, Pune, on Monday.

Jadhav, who secured a grand total of eight points, topped the table ahead of Atanu Das (7.5) and Tarundeep Rai (6). The trio had secured a team silver medal in the 2019 World championships to earn India three quota places in the Olympics.

Deepika had bagged a lone quota place in the women’s section in a continental qualification event in 2019.

As per the Archery Association of India (AAI) guidelines, the top three men and the top woman in the trials will be eligible to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Jadhav, who scored 2727 in the ranking round, won six out of seven one-on-one matches (one of the major components in selecting the archers). Das won two matches, while Rai won three.

Deepika Kumari picked up 2689 points in the ranking round and won four matches.

All four who earned quota places for the country also got one point apiece for their special contribution.

Interestingly, the second and third place winners among women, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari respectively, were also from Jharkhand and won four matches apiece.

Chance for team quota

The Indian women will get an opportunity to bag a team quota place at the Final Team Qualification event scheduled to take place in Paris from June 18 to 21.

Deepika, Ankita and Komalika will represent the country and if they earn the quota, they, like the men, will take part in the Olympics in the team event as well as in three individual slots.

Top three: Men: 1. Pravin Jadhav (8), 2. Atanu Das (7.5), 3. Tarundeep Rai (6).

Women: 1. Deepika Kumari (9), 2. Ankita Bhakat (7), 3. Komalika Bari (5.5).