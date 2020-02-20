Other Sports

ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open | Good day for Sharath Kamal

India’s A. Sharath Kamal entered the quarterfinals of both men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open on Thursday.

Sharath partnered Manika Batra to a marathon 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over home hope Adam Szudi and Szandra Pergel.

Later, Sharath paired up with G. Sathiyan to register yet another hard-fought 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 win over Japan’s rising stars Shunsuke Togami and Yukiya Uda in men’s doubles.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Men: Doubles: A. Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan bt Shunsuke Togami & Yukiya Uda (Jpn) 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9; Hang Siu Lam & Nam Pak Ng (HK) bt Harmeet Desai & Manav Thakkar 13-11, 11-8, 11-13, 6-11, 11-2.

Mixed Doubles: Sharath & Manika Batra bt Adam Szudi & Szandra Pergel (Hun) 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7.

