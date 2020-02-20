ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open | Good day for Sharath Kamal

India’s A. Sharath Kamal entered the quarterfinals of both men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open on Thursday.
Sharath partnered Manika Batra to a marathon 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over home hope Adam Szudi and Szandra Pergel.
Later, Sharath paired up with G. Sathiyan to register yet another hard-fought 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9 win over Japan’s rising stars Shunsuke Togami and Yukiya Uda in men’s doubles.
The results (pre-quarterfinals): Men: Doubles: A. Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan bt Shunsuke Togami & Yukiya Uda (Jpn) 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9; Hang Siu Lam & Nam Pak Ng (HK) bt Harmeet Desai & Manav Thakkar 13-11, 11-8, 11-13, 6-11, 11-2.
Mixed Doubles: Sharath & Manika Batra bt Adam Szudi & Szandra Pergel (Hun) 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.