ADVERTISEMENT

Table Tennis | Contrasting outings for Indian teams

February 18, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Sports Bureau

The Indian men’s and women’s teams had contrasting outings in the World team table tennis championships in Busan on Sunday. While the men’s team lost to Poland 1-3 the women pulled off a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hungary, with India’s top paddler Manika Batra playing a crucial role, winning both her matches.

The results:

Men: Group 3:Poland bt India 3-1 (Jakub Dyjas bt Sharath Kamal 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10; Maciej Kubik lost to Harmeet Desai 12-10, 11-13, 9-11, 5-11; Milosz Redzimski bt Manav Thakkar 11-9, 9-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-7; Dyjas bt Harmeet 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12).

Women: Group 1: India bt Hungary 3-2 (Manika Batra bt Dora Madarasz 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4; Sreeja Akula lost to Georgina Pota 3-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Bernadett Balint 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8; Sreeja lost to Madarasz 4-11, 6-11, 11-5, 7-11; Manika bt Georgina 11-5, 14-12, 13-11).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US