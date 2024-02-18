February 18, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s teams had contrasting outings in the World team table tennis championships in Busan on Sunday. While the men’s team lost to Poland 1-3 the women pulled off a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hungary, with India’s top paddler Manika Batra playing a crucial role, winning both her matches.

The results:

Men: Group 3:Poland bt India 3-1 (Jakub Dyjas bt Sharath Kamal 11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10; Maciej Kubik lost to Harmeet Desai 12-10, 11-13, 9-11, 5-11; Milosz Redzimski bt Manav Thakkar 11-9, 9-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-7; Dyjas bt Harmeet 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12).

Women: Group 1: India bt Hungary 3-2 (Manika Batra bt Dora Madarasz 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4; Sreeja Akula lost to Georgina Pota 3-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Bernadett Balint 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8; Sreeja lost to Madarasz 4-11, 6-11, 11-5, 7-11; Manika bt Georgina 11-5, 14-12, 13-11).