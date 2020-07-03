Other Sports

It’s Ushenina vs Gunina again

It will be Anna Ushenina of Ukraine against Valentina Gunina of Russia in the final of the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess, too. In the first leg's final, Ushenina had triumphed.

She had it tough in Saturday’s semifinal though, as she was stretched by Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran.

She won 8-7 in the tie-breakers.

The other semifinal wasn’t as close, as Gunina defeated Kateryna Lagno 6.5-4.5 in all-Russian semifinal. The final will be played on Sunday.

