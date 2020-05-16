Other Sports

It’s Superkids vs Gurukul

Superkids pipped top seed Chess Gurukul at the post to head the points table after the two rating favourites in the Sukooon Resorts Indian Chess.com League made Sunday’s Superfinal on Saturday.

The suspense over the finalists virtually ended in the eighth round after Chess Pathshala stunned third seed and close contender Desi Boys 4.5-0.5.

Important results: Ninth round: Superkids bt Chess Gyaan 3.5-1.5; Chess Gurukul bt Five Fighters 3-2; Cheeky Cheetahs lost to Desi Boys 1.5-3.5; United India bt Undercover Agents 3-2; Chess Pathshala lost to Chess Thulir 1.5-3.5; Eighth round: Undercover Agents lost to Chess Gurukul 1.5-3.5; Five Fighters lost to Superkids 2-3; Desi Boys lost to Chess Pathshala 0.4-4.5; Chess Thulir lost to United India 1-4; Chess Gyaan drew with Cheeky Cheetahs 2.5-2.5.

Standings (after nine rounds): 1. Superkids (29 game-points), 2. Chess Gurukul (28.5), 3. Desi Boys (25.5), 4. United India (22.5), 5-6. Undercover Agents, Five Fighters (22 each), 7. Chess Gyaan (21), 8. Chess Pathshala (19), 9. Cheeky Cheetahs (18), 10. Chess Thulir (17.5).

