NBA | It’s Pistons’ turn to down Lakers

Defending champions lose two in a row for the first time

Wayne Ellington continued his hot hand, scoring 20 points as Detroit Pistons rebounded from its worst loss of the season with a 107-92 upset of reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Centre Mason Plumlee finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Griffin tallied 23 points and Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 14 points as the last place Pistons improved to 5-4.

Missing Davis

The Pistons overcame a 20-point first half by LeBron James, then seized control down the stretch with a 19-3 scoring run. The Lakers lost back-to-back games for the first time as they were held to under 100 points after being forced to play without forward Anthony Davis, who was out with a bruised right quadricep.

This defeat comes just 24 hours after Lakers’ first road loss, a nail-biting 107-106 defeat to Philadelphia 76ers. Los Angeles has now lost two straight after winning their first 10 games on the road to start the season.

Clippers rally well

Elsewhere, Nicolas Batum scored 18 points to help Los Angeles Clippers rally to a 109-105 win over Miami Heat. Miami lost its fifth straight game, the longest losing streak in the league.

The results: Houston Rockets 104 bt Portland Trail Blazers 101; Phoenix Suns 114 bt Golden State Warriors 93; Detroit Pistons 107 bt LA Lakers 92; Miami Heat 105 lost to LA Clippers 109.