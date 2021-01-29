NBA | It’s Pistons’ turn to down Lakers

Wayne Ellington continued his hot hand, scoring 20 points as Detroit Pistons rebounded from its worst loss of the season with a 107-92 upset of reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Centre Mason Plumlee finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Griffin tallied 23 points and Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 14 points as the last place Pistons improved to 5-4.
Missing Davis
The Pistons overcame a 20-point first half by LeBron James, then seized control down the stretch with a 19-3 scoring run. The Lakers lost back-to-back games for the first time as they were held to under 100 points after being forced to play without forward Anthony Davis, who was out with a bruised right quadricep.
This defeat comes just 24 hours after Lakers’ first road loss, a nail-biting 107-106 defeat to Philadelphia 76ers. Los Angeles has now lost two straight after winning their first 10 games on the road to start the season.
Clippers rally well
Elsewhere, Nicolas Batum scored 18 points to help Los Angeles Clippers rally to a 109-105 win over Miami Heat. Miami lost its fifth straight game, the longest losing streak in the league.
The results: Houston Rockets 104 bt Portland Trail Blazers 101; Phoenix Suns 114 bt Golden State Warriors 93; Detroit Pistons 107 bt LA Lakers 92; Miami Heat 105 lost to LA Clippers 109.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath