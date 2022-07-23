It was only a question of time, says Sindhu after her Singapore Open win

‘These wins are very important, particularly ahead of such a big event like the Commonwealth Games’

P.V. Sindhu at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad after her final training session on July 23, 2022, before departing for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

“I always had great belief in myself. It was only a question of time before I rediscovered the winning touch. I am glad that I did that in the recent Singapore Open, after a long break,” said double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu.

“These wins are very important, particularly ahead of such a big event like the Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham from July 28). They mean a lot to me, a big confidence booster,” the 27-year-old Sindhu said after her last training session at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium before leaving for the CWG here on Saturday.

“Hopefully looking to win the gold in the CWG. I will do my best,” she said with a big smile. “ I have been doing well, but losing in three sets in the semis and quarters. It is also important to stay fit mentally and physically,” said Sindhu, who is now India’s biggest medal hope in women’s singles, with Saina Nehwal missing the bus.

Hope and confidence to come back stronger

“It was just a question of time. Sometimes you need to understand that sometimes it is just not our day, have that hope and confidence that you can come back stronger,” the former World champion said.

Questioned on whether she was forced to make any adjustments to her game or training sessions of late, Sindhu said they were on skills and physical fitness.

Coach Park Tae-Sang with P.V. Sindhu at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on July 23, 2022, after her final training session before departing for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

“M. Srikanth is my strength and conditioning coach. Physio Evangeline Baddam is there too. It is important to stay injury-free. It is critical to know what mistakes I make and work on them,” Sindhu added.

“It was like a process where everybody worked together. I think that all came together and worked well in Singapore. I am hoping to repeat in the CWG too. Not only that, but I have to be more patient and consistent,” she said.

I can’t take it easy

“There are a couple of good players from Malaysia, Singapore. There is Li Michelle, Kirsty Gilmour who are very good. It is not easy but at the same time, I can’t take it easy. I have to give my 100 percent from my first match like in any other tournament,” she said about her chances in the CWG.

“We have good chances. We have good players in all departments. It is very important that we don’t take it easy. There are some good pairs in the competition. I am sure we will get a couple of medals,” added Sindhu on the Indian squad’s chances.