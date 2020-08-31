It is a great feeling to be part of a champion Indian team, says Humpy

Bold decision: Humpy made the difficult choice of leaving her daughter and playing from her parents’ home in Vijayawada.

The World No. 2 reflects on the challenges she conquered during the country’s Olympiad triumph

World rapid chess champion K. Humpy faced a different kind of challenge as she played a significant role in India being declared joint-winner along with Russia in the online Chess Olympiad.

The 33-year-old had to make the difficult choice of staying away from her two-year-old daughter Ahana and playing the games from her parents’ home in Vijayawada.

“Yes, since it would not have been easy to play with her at home, I preferred to be with my parents [her father K. Ashok has been her coach-cum-mentor since her early days] and it was comparatively easier,” Humpy told The Hindu from Vijayawada.

Reflecting on her contribution to the team’s win, Humpy said it was immensely satisfying that she could give her best in the crucial Armageddon (a tie-break) in the semifinal as she beat Monika Socko of Poland and helped India move into the final. “Everything fell in place and luckily being the best woman player, I got the chance to play that big match and I am glad with my performance,” said a smiling Humpy.

“Well, it is a great feeling to be part of a champion team in the Olympiad, this being my third or fourth appearance,” she said.

The World No. 2 said India enjoyed a huge advantage because of the Olympiad’s mixed-team format. “We had the highly experienced [Viswanathan] Anand on the top board and then the young exciting talent who played their bit in clinching crucial wins,” Humpy said.

Formulating strategies

She credited captain Vidit Gujrathi and non-playing captain Srinath for all the efforts in formulating strategies. “Essentially, the trust amongst the players and everyone pulling off wins when they were expected to were the key to India’s success,” Humpy signed off.