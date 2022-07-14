Other Sports

ISSF World Cup | Indian men clinch gold in 10m air rifle team event; women's team bags silver

Indian trio of Arjun Babuta, Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija won the 10m air rifle team event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, in Korea on July 14, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@OfficialNRAI
PTI Changwon July 14, 2022 14:29 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 14:29 IST

The troika of Arjun Babuta, Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija helped India bag its third gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon on July 14, beating Korea 17-15 in the 10m air rifle team event.

Babuta, Makhija, Mane staged a comeback and led through the final to claim the top prize ahead of the Korean team of Seungho Bang, Sangdo Kim, and Hajun Park.

In the women’s air rifle team event final, shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita settled for silver after going down to the home team of Jihyeon Keum, Eunseo Lee and Dayeong Gwon 10-16.

With eight medals so far — three gold, four silver and one bronze — India currently sits on top in the medal’s tally.

