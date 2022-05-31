ISSF World Cup | Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in 10m air rifle team event

Indian shooters Ramita, Shreya Agrawal and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate after winning gold in the women’s 10m air rifle team event at the Shooting World Cup, in Baku, Azerbaijan | Photo Credit: PTI

May 31, 2022 16:14 IST

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal outplayed Denmark 17-5 in the gold medal contest of the 10m air rifle team women’s event at the ISSF World Cup

India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Former world number one Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya had reached the gold medal clash after two rounds of qualification on Monday.

Trio topped qualification

The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round.

In men's air rifle team competition, Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16.

The 12-member Indian rifle squad now finds itself at the fifth spot in the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two golds and a total of four medals.