Other Sports

ISSF will try to maintain event calendar

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has assured all member associations that it would try to ensure the conduct of all competitions scheduled to be held before the Olympics in Tokyo, to maintain “fairness of opportunities to all athletes to win quota places,” according to the established regulations. The ISSF has thus reasoned that the World Cup in Delhi, originally to be staged from March 15, was rescheduled for rifle pistol from May 4 to 13, and shotgun from May 20 to 29, for the same reason.

However, the ISSF has set April 15 as the deadline for the organisers and participants to decide about the f World Cups and continental championships.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 10:19:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/issf-will-try-to-maintain-event-calendar/article31043145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY