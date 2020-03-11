ISSF will try to maintain event calendar

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has assured all member associations that it would try to ensure the conduct of all competitions scheduled to be held before the Olympics in Tokyo, to maintain “fairness of opportunities to all athletes to win quota places,” according to the established regulations. The ISSF has thus reasoned that the World Cup in Delhi, originally to be staged from March 15, was rescheduled for rifle pistol from May 4 to 13, and shotgun from May 20 to 29, for the same reason.
However, the ISSF has set April 15 as the deadline for the organisers and participants to decide about the f World Cups and continental championships.
