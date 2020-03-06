ISSF alerts about uncertainty of Delhi World Cup

Raninder Singh.

The international Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has alerted the member nations about the proposal from the organisers of the World Cup in Delhi, scheduled to be held from March 15, to postpone the event to May/June, so as to help them plan their travel.

According to one of the points in the Indian government advisory, the visas of persons who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1, 2020, and who have not entered India as on March 3, “stand suspended with immediate effect.’’

Keeping in mind the many travel restrictions following the outbreak of the coronavirus, and with the hope that the situation would be under control at a later stage, the organisers have proposed to hold the rifle and pistol World Cup from May 5 to 12, and the shotgun events from June 2 to 9.

In a press release, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh stated that 23 nations, 240 shooters and 114 accompanying officials had withdrawn from the confirmed original list, owing to the situation caused by the virus that has spread to 93 countries.

The NRAI stressed that it was compelled to suggest the postponement, especially owing to the possibility of some of the visiting shooters being kept in quarantine.

The ISSF stated that it was waiting for the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the extension of the Olympic qualification period.

“In case of the IOC approval, the World Cups in Munich and Baku, can also influence the outcome of the Olympic qualification’’, said the ISSF statement, even as it reiterated that all Olympic quota places would be allocated by May 31.

Only the 12 quota places to be decided on world rankings and a possible small number of unused quota places would require reallocation after May.

The ISSF cautioned the members, about the need to be “very careful with air tickets bookings, hotel reservations and other travel expenses due to the uncertainty of the situation in order to avoid possible financial losses.’’