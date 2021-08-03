IOC looking into Saunders’ gesture

Tokyo

03 August 2021 04:59 IST

Shot-putter under the scanner for protest on medal podium

The International Olympic Committee is looking into the gesture Raven Saunders made after the shot put silver medallist raised her arms in an X above her head on Sunday. The American had said her gesture was intended as a sign of support for the downtrodden.

The IOC is in contact with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

