IOC limits OCA presidential candidates’ activities during elections review

August 11, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - KOLKATA

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that until its review of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) elections is over, there should be a check on the two candidates, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah and Husain Al-Musallam, who contested for OCA president’s post.

Until the outcome of the review is finalised, “the two candidates for the presidential election shall not be involved in any activities which might influence the ongoing OCA’s elections review process or give the perception thereof, in particular by abstaining from engaging in any communication with OCA’s voting members or participating in any OCA’s events,” said a letter from IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli to OCA’s acting president Randhir Singh.

Following the IOC Executive Board’s decision, the OCA’s elections process review will be jointly carried out by IOC Director for NOC Relations, Olympic Solidarity and Olympism 365 James McLeod and Zappelli.

“In addition, as a consequence of the non-recognition by the IOC of the elections which took place on July 8, the limitations mentioned above apply to all the persons appointed in any positions within the OCA after this date,” said the letter.

