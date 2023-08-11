HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOC limits OCA presidential candidates’ activities during elections review

August 11, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach. | Photo Credit: AP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that until its review of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) elections is over, there should be a check on the two candidates, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah and Husain Al-Musallam, who contested for OCA president’s post.

Until the outcome of the review is finalised, “the two candidates for the presidential election shall not be involved in any activities which might influence the ongoing OCA’s elections review process or give the perception thereof, in particular by abstaining from engaging in any communication with OCA’s voting members or participating in any OCA’s events,” said a letter from IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli to OCA’s acting president Randhir Singh.

Following the IOC Executive Board’s decision, the OCA’s elections process review will be jointly carried out by IOC Director for NOC Relations, Olympic Solidarity and Olympism 365 James McLeod and Zappelli.

“In addition, as a consequence of the non-recognition by the IOC of the elections which took place on July 8, the limitations mentioned above apply to all the persons appointed in any positions within the OCA after this date,” said the letter.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.