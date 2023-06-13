IOA forms four-member ad-hoc committee for volleyball

June 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Indian Olympic Association has formed a four-member ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections of the Volleyball Federation of India and also to run the affairs of the National body till the federation’s new executive committee is in place.

“The ad-hoc committee includes an official of volleyball’s world body FIVB and it will start functioning soon,” a prominent IOA official told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“The trials to select the men’s and women’s teams for the Asian Games (in Hangzhou, China, September) will be held under the ad-hoc committee’s guidance in Bengaluru.”

The IOA had formed the ad-hoc committee on the advice of the Union Sports Ministry and after holding discussions with the FIVB on the impasse in Indian volleyball. The committee includes a former India tennis player and a former volleyball international and the names will be officially announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will have to conduct the VFI elections within 45 days of its formation and also manage the affairs of the VFI, including selection of players for the various international events till the federation’s newly-elected office-bearers take charge.

The Asian Games selection trials, which will be held with the support of the Sports Authority of India, will be at the Bengaluru SAI from June 18 to 20 (for men) and from June 20 to 22 (for women). It is open to all players.

A seven-member committee for men, which will have Dronacharya awardee Shyam Sunder Rao as the chairman, and a six-member committee for women, headed by another Dronacharya awardee A. Ramana Rao, have been formed to select the Asian Games teams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.