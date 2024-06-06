ADVERTISEMENT

INTERVIEW | Jaismine keen to continue in 57kg even after the Olympics

Published - June 06, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KOLKATA

BOXING | The pugilist who dropped her weight from 60kg to win the quota place feels that her speed and power has increased

Y. B. Sarangi

India’s Jaismine Lamboria, left, says she was confident of winning the quota place and that she had excellent support from her coaches. | Photo Credit: File photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

After her forgettable performance in the Asian Games, Jaismine Lamboria is delighted to have redeemed some pride by helping the country win back the women’s 57kg quota place for Paris 2024.

With Parveen Hooda suspended for a whereabouts failure, resulting in the loss of the quota place won by her, Jaismine, a reserve boxer in 60kg for the World Olympic qualifier in Bangkok, was asked to cut down three kgs and compete in the lower weight.

Jaismine, who lost her 60kg quarterfinal to North Korean Won Un-gyong with a referee stopped the contest (RSC) decision in the Asian Games last year, overcame the disappointment of her below par showings in the continental extravaganza and the first World Olympic qualifiers to reclaim the 57kg quota on a short notice.

“My body weight is 59kg. I can cut down weight easily, but find it difficult to gain weight. After our assessment (for selection), we were told not to stop training and be prepared for any exigency. We were told, ‘If there is a chance, you be ready (in case) Parveen does not go.’ When I got the confirmation three-four days before, I had achieved the required weight,” Jaismine, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 60kg, told The Hindu.

“The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was keen on getting back the quota. I was also determined. The coaches supported well,” said Jaismine, who finished reading an inspirational book (‘Goal is Gold’ by Vickrant Mahajan) before leaving for Bangkok.

Jaismine said she would like to continue at 57kg even after the Olympics. “Earlier I competed in 57kg. After two bouts of Covid, I had put on weight and my body weight was about 62kg-63kg.

“That’s why I decided to compete in 60kg from 2022 as I was not able to cut down so much weight due to weakness. Now, when I got a chance, I returned to 57kg. I felt my speed and power improved and 57kg is suitable for me.”

Jaismine is looking at improving certain aspects of her game, including aggression, punch connectivity with more power and boxing with more confidence, in the run-up to the Olympics.

