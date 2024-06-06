INTERVIEW | Jaismine keen to continue in 57kg even after the Olympics

After her forgettable performance in the Asian Games, Jaismine Lamboria is delighted to have redeemed some pride by helping the country win back the women’s 57kg quota place for Paris 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Parveen Hooda suspended for a whereabouts failure, resulting in the loss of the quota place won by her, Jaismine, a reserve boxer in 60kg for the World Olympic qualifier in Bangkok, was asked to cut down three kgs and compete in the lower weight.

Jaismine, who lost her 60kg quarterfinal to North Korean Won Un-gyong with a referee stopped the contest (RSC) decision in the Asian Games last year, overcame the disappointment of her below par showings in the continental extravaganza and the first World Olympic qualifiers to reclaim the 57kg quota on a short notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My body weight is 59kg. I can cut down weight easily, but find it difficult to gain weight. After our assessment (for selection), we were told not to stop training and be prepared for any exigency. We were told, ‘If there is a chance, you be ready (in case) Parveen does not go.’ When I got the confirmation three-four days before, I had achieved the required weight,” Jaismine, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 60kg, told The Hindu.

“The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was keen on getting back the quota. I was also determined. The coaches supported well,” said Jaismine, who finished reading an inspirational book (‘Goal is Gold’ by Vickrant Mahajan) before leaving for Bangkok.

Jaismine said she would like to continue at 57kg even after the Olympics. “Earlier I competed in 57kg. After two bouts of Covid, I had put on weight and my body weight was about 62kg-63kg.

“That’s why I decided to compete in 60kg from 2022 as I was not able to cut down so much weight due to weakness. Now, when I got a chance, I returned to 57kg. I felt my speed and power improved and 57kg is suitable for me.”

Jaismine is looking at improving certain aspects of her game, including aggression, punch connectivity with more power and boxing with more confidence, in the run-up to the Olympics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.