Interview | Boxer Lovlina aims to better the colour of her medal in Paris

April 26, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Lovlina Borgohain has come a long way since landing a bronze medal in 69kg in the Tokyo Games three years ago and becoming the third Indian boxer ever to earn a podium finish in the Olympics.

The 26-year-old has switched to a heavier weight, has gathered more experience and has reached the peak of her youth to emerge as a medal prospect for the country in Paris 2024 as well.

With about three months left for the Olympics, Lovlina is fine-tuning her game with an aim to better the colour of her medal and achieve a rare double. The ace boxer, managed by IOS Sports and Entertainment, spoke to The Hindu about her preparations for the mega event. Excerpts:

Q: How much pressure is there as you, one of the Indian individual Olympic medallists from the Tokyo Games, get ready for the Paris Games?

A: Pressure is there as it is the Olympics. The challenges will be there. I need to overcome all the difficulties. The good thing is I am positive about it because of my good experience in the last Olympics. Last time I got a bronze, this time I will try to change the colour of the medal.

After you switched to a higher 75kg weight category two years ago, how much have you changed your game and how have you progressed?

I have progressed well in the new weight. In 69kg, I got only bronze medals. After switching to 75kg, I became an Asian champion, a World champion and then got a silver medal in the Asian Games. Overall, my experience has been good. I feel more comfortable in 75kg and can perform better than what I did in 69kg.

After switching to 75kg, you started working on increasing your strength. How have you progressed since then?

Earlier, I was playing a defensive game. Now I adopt an attacking approach. I am changing my game and you can see this element. My work on increasing my strength is almost done for the Olympics. I am working on my overall game, we are analysing each opponent, who are much stronger in 75kg, and studying how to box against them.

In the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year you were disqualified in a bout. How are you planning to overcome this?

I don’t think I deserved to be disqualified. Maybe, they could have deducted a point. I was not happy with the referee’s decision. I was winning the bout, I won the first two rounds before getting disqualified. My opponent (Ireland’s Aoife O’Rourke) was a strong boxer, a European champion, who went on to win the title. I learnt a lot from that experience. Had a point been deducted, even that would have made things difficult for me. In the Asian Games, a point was deducted from me and it cost me the fight. I am working on my clinching habit.

How was the experience in the recent Turkey camp?

It was a short camp, but we got sparring partners from Italy and Turkey. Turkey performed well in the last Olympics. We need good sparring at this stage and it was good to spar with them.

Since the number of boxers in the National camp has come down and it is difficult to find enough good sparring partners in women’s heavier weights, how do you spar in the camp?

I spar with the boys in the camp as there are not too many options among girls. It helps while we go out for competitions. Prior to the Asian Games, I sparred with the boys and I got the benefit of that.

Since the 75kg weight class is not there for men any more, whom (boxers from which categories) do you spar with? Who is your favourite sparring partner?

Sparring with boys of lighter weight categories also helps as their power is almost equal. They have got good speed as well. I spar with boys from weight categories between 60kg and 67kg. There is no such favourite sparring partner. Generally youth boys and second and third ranked elite boxers spar with me.

How different is your approach between your training prior to the Tokyo Games and now?

The Tokyo Games were held during the time of Covid. Nothing was stable. We did not get any good international competitions and camps before the Olympics. Prior to going for the Italy tour, several boxers got Covid and it was a difficult time. Now, there is no such thing and we can focus well on our training and we are getting international exposure. So the preparation is better this time.

You spoke about a new version of your game. Can you explain how different it is going to be?

When I was boxing at 69kg, I was a little defensive. Of course, I needed to adopt different strategies against different opponents. That thing will continue, I am not saying it is going to change completely. But there are some changes, which all can see inside the ring.

You used to do a lot of strength and conditioning before the last Olympics. Have you changed anything this time?

Because of my strength and conditioning work, it helped improve my game. I am continuing that. But unlike last time, I am not focusing on it alone. I feel I have been able to build my strength well, even though there is still some scope. Now is the time to focus on technical and tactical aspects – how to study your opponent and make your plan and fight.

Are you working on the mental side of your game as well?

Yes, the mental side is a major aspect now as there is not much time left. Only three months are left, so the main thing is to focus on the Games.

What do you do to improve your focus?

I pray, meditate, do breathing exercises and read books in my free time. It feels good. Prior to the last Olympics, I used to do breathing exercises and meditation, but I did not pray. After the Olympics, I started praying sincerely and got to know how it helped mental health. I am trying to do these properly.

What kind of books do you read?

I read motivational books. During competitions I read books as we need to calm our mind. It is important. I like reading Secret series’ The Magic.

Who will be your main challengers in the Olympics?

All are tough, but I feel I can do it because I have boxed with almost everyone and I have good experience. Even though it is going to be tough, I have to do well.

Which competitions are you going to participate in prior to the Olympics?

Next there is an invitational competition in Kazakhstan in May. The next one will be the Olympics. I think we will go to Paris 15-20 days prior to the Games.

How has been the support of your family this time?

My family has given me good support. Since I could not go home, I called all of them to Patiala to spend some time with them.

Last time (before the Olympics), my mother had gone through a kidney transplant. That was a difficult time for me. This time, she is absolutely fine and the family is supporting well.

