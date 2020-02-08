InterShoot International | Saurabh and Divyansh on target again

Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar continued to assert their supremacy in Europe as they claimed the air pistol and air rifle gold medals on the second day of the InterShoot international shooting championship here on Friday.

After qualifying on top with 585, Saurabh shot 240.3 in the final of air pistol, to beat Joao Costa of Portugal by 1.7 point.

In air rifle, Divyansh won his second successive gold, like Saurabh, as he shot 251.6 to beat compatriot and Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Kumar by 0.9 point. In qualification also, it was 1-2 for India with Divyansh shooting 628.4 and Deepak 0.3 point behind.

In junior men’s air rifle, Sanskar Havelia won, beating compatriot and Youth Olympics silver medallist Shahu Tushar Mane by 0.2 point.

Indian won the team gold in men’s air pistol and junior men’s air rifle, while settling for second place behind France.

The results: Air pistol: 1. Saurabh Chaudhary 240.3 (585), 2. Joao Costa (Por) 238.6 (580), 3. Julio Almeida (Bra) 219.7 (573), 4. Nikhil Kumar 198.6 (578). Team: 1. India 1705, 2. Egypt 1700, 3. Portugal 1699.

Air rifle: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 251.6 (628.4), 2. Deepak Kumar 250.7 (628.1), 3. Alexis Raynaud (Fra) 229.0 (627.6), 8. Pradeep Singh 122.8 (624.8), 10. Manas Kumar Singh 622.9, 13. Pratik Borse 622.3, 16. Saurabh Mhatre 617.9. Team: 1. France 1879.2, 2. India 1878.8, 3. Norway 1874.4.

Junior men’s air rifle: 1. Sanskar Havelia 247.6 (622.2), 2. Shahu Tushar Mane 247.4 (617.5), 3. Emil Nielsen (Den) 221.0 (613.8), 11. Rishabh Tyagi 606.4. Team: 1. India 1821.8, 2. Britain 1812.6, 3. Norway 1810.5.

Women’s air rifle: 1. Romane Matte (Fra) 249.7 (629.0), 2. Mandy Mulder (Ned) 247.5 (624.5), 3. Harshita Dahiya 226.3 (623.0), 17. Sapna Johnson 618.5.