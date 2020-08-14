INOX Group to sponsor Indian team for Tokyo Olympics: IOA

New Delhi

14 August 2020 02:37 IST

The INOX group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on August 13.

The Tokyo Olympics was rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

As part of the partnership the Group will also support team’s promotions through its entertainment company -- INOX Leisure Limited, which owns a chain of multiplexes in the country.

“INOX Group has always assigned priority to India’s all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association,” INOX Group Director, Siddharth Jain said.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, “We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation. I would like to thank INOX Group and Mr. Jain for showing their support for Team India, even under the current circumstances.”

INOX Group has earlier supported various sporting events, teams and leagues in table Tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives.

“We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics,”said Mr. Jain.