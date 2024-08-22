GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Injury sidelines Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson

It was her ninth win in nine races this season. "No more races for me", Keely Hodgkinson posted on Instagram.

Published - August 22, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Paris

AFP
Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, holds a crown while celebrating after winning the gold medal in the women’s 800-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, holds a crown while celebrating after winning the gold medal in the women’s 800-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson said Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that she was calling time on the rest of her season after suffering an injury.

The 22-year-old runner became the third British woman to win Olympic 800m gold after Anne Packer in 1964 and Kelly Holmes in 2004 when she triumphed in Paris just over two weeks ago.

It was her ninth win in nine races this season. "No more races for me," she posted on Instagram.

"Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! see you on the track next year."

Hodgkinson would have been the favourite to cap her season with more success at the Diamond League finals in Brussels in September.

However, her next major objective will be winning the world title for the first time in Tokyo in 2025.

Related Topics

sport / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.